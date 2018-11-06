Today’s Headlines
- It is Election Day – Streetsblog endorses No on Prop 6 and Yes on Measure W
…Governor Brown Calls Gas Tax Repeal Dangerous (LAT)
- Costa Mesa Bicyclist Dies From DUI Driver Crash (ABC7, Biking in L.A.)
- Vigil Held For Claremont Cyclist Intentionally Killed By Driver (Daily Bulletin)
- Truck Driver Slams Into Boyle Hts Taco Stand, Injures Four (LAT)
- Metro Receives First Crenshaw Line Trains (The Source)
- Downtown Claremont Considers Charging For Parking (SGV Tribune)
