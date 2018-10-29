This Week In Livable Streets
No on 6 rally, BiciParranda fundraiser, bike safety fair, Glendale art ride, and next week’s Transit Oriented L.A.!
- Tuesday 10/30 – The No on Prop 6 campaign will host a Rally in the Valley starting at 10 a.m. at the North Hollywood Metro Red/Orange Line Station at 5391 Lankershim Boulevard. Prop 6 would repeal S.B.1’s recent modest gas tax increase. Rally organizers are encouraging people to take Metro and to plan to arrive by 9:30 a.m. For more on No on 6, see SBCA article and campaign website.
- Wednesday 10/31 – Sadly, Halloween is the day when pedestrian deaths spike. Be careful out there!
- Saturday 11/3 – The Mar Vista Community Council will host the family-friendly First Annual Mar Vista Bike & Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richland Elementary School at 11562 Richland Avenue. Bring old bikes for a used bike swap. Free bike checks, helmet giveaway, prizes, bike skills course, bike wash, safety demonstrations, and more. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 11/3 – Relámpago Wheelery and Ghost Bikes L.A. will host La BiciParranda fundraiser benefiting Ghost Bikes L.Á. and Re:Ciclos. The festivities feature music, karaoke, and vegan pozole. Festivities will take place from 6 p.m. until midnight at Songs at 3554 West First Street in Koreatown (at L.A. Eco-Village) followed promptly by a midnight ride with the BiciCharioke. Details at Relámpago Wheelery Facebook page.
- Sunday 11/4 – C.I.C.L.E. will host an easy four-mile bike tour of Scott Froschaur’s “The Word on the Street” public art project. Meet at 10 a.m. at Central Park at 216 S. Brand Boulevard in Glendale. Details at Facebook event.
Coming up next week:
- Thursday 11/8 – The Urban Land Institute will host Transit Oriented Los Angeles – a one-day conference taking place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum at 100 N. Central Avenue in Little Tokyo. Full program details and purchase tickets via ULI website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.