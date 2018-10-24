Today’s Headlines
- Video: Metro’s Excited About Dodgers World Series (The Source)
- East Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crime Leaves Woman In Critical Condition (Eastsider)
- KCRW Press Play Talks Beverly Hills School District vs. Metro
- West Hollywood Shuttle Ridership and Costs Increasing (WeHoVille)
- Hawthorne Residents Worried About Musk Tunnel Operations (CBS)
- Santa Monica’s Anti-Development Measure SM (Curbed)
- California’s Prop 10 Explained (Curbed)
- L.A. Voting For Newbies (Curbed)
- Riding Metro For Newbies (L.A. Magazine)
- What Would Equity In Planning Look Like (SB Chicago)
