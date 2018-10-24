Today’s Headlines

  • Video: Metro’s Excited About Dodgers World Series (The Source)
  • East Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crime Leaves Woman In Critical Condition (Eastsider)
  • KCRW Press Play Talks Beverly Hills School District vs. Metro
  • West Hollywood Shuttle Ridership and Costs Increasing (WeHoVille)
  • Hawthorne Residents Worried About Musk Tunnel Operations (CBS)
  • Santa Monica’s Anti-Development Measure SM (Curbed)
  • California’s Prop 10 Explained (Curbed)
  • L.A. Voting For Newbies (Curbed)
  • Riding Metro For Newbies (L.A. Magazine)
  • What Would Equity In Planning Look Like (SB Chicago)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA