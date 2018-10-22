This Week In Livable Streets
Rowena at T-Committee, donuts on Reseda Blvd, Kidical Mass, Metro board and more!
- Monday 10/22 – Today LACBC’s Valley Neighborhood Ambassadors will host their Donut Ride on Reseda. The event features a two-mile bike tour of Reseda Boulevard’s protected bike lane, exploring local advocacy and ways to improve the functionality of the corridor. Meet at 6 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts at 9355 Reseda Boulevard in Northridge. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 10/24 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1010 at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. On the meeting agenda are: a motion for the city to follow up on Councilmember David Ryu’s $88,000 Rowena road diet study, free election day transit rides, curb parking for drivers with disabilities, preferential parking, and more.
- Thursday 10/25 – The full Metro board of directors will meet to discuss and decide funding, operations, and more. The meeting will get underway at 9:30 a.m. at the 3rd Floor board room at Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station) in downtown L.A. For details, see agendas and staff reports at Metro website.
- Saturday 10/27 – Santa Monica Spoke and city of Santa Monica will host a Kidical Mass Halloween Ride – a family-friendly ride around the neighborhood north of Wilshire. Meet at 9 a.m. at Reed Park at 1133 7th Street in Santa Monica. Details at Santa Monica Spoke or Facebook event.
- Saturday 10/27 – East Side Riders Bike Club will host its monthly bike ride to feed the hungry. Meet at 10 a.m. at 1513 E. 103rd Street in Watts. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 10/28 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition and the Downtown Pasadena Neighborhood Association will host a Walktober walking tour of the Pasadena Playhouse District. Meet at 4 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall at 100 N. Garfield Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.