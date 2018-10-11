Today’s Headlines

L.A. Is the Worst Bicycling City In America (Bicycling Magazine)

Safer Streets Are Best Tool To Combat Climate Change (Curbed)

City Pays $6M To Pedestrian Killed By City Truck On N. Figueroa (LAT)

…Where Councilmember Gil Cedillo Blocked Planned Safety Upgrade

…Where Councilmember Gil Cedillo Blocked Planned Safety Upgrade All-Door Boarding Coming To Wilshire Rapid This Sunday (Curbed)

L.A. To Crack Down On Homeless, Under Fire From Civil Rights Lawyers (LAT)

Prop 6 Proponents Criticize Caltrans, Metro Salaries and Spending (LAT)

Curbed‘s Guide To CEQA – the California Environmental Quality Act

Calendar extra: Today City Councilmember Jose Huizar, with LADOT and the Bureau of Street Services, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Spring Street protected bike lane. The festivities take place from 4:30-6 p.m. at The Griffin on Spring at 755 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. Event details at @HistoricCore Twitter.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA