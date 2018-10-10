SGV Connect 28: Progress on the Greenway Network and a Look at Walktober.

This week’s SGV Connect features Bike SGV director Wes Reutimann interviewed by Kris Fortin. The two discuss the progress that the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments has made implementing their plan for a series of interconnected greenways, a sort of “bicycle freeway system” in the SGV. A couple of years back, I talked with the executive director of the COG about the greenway plan, but now some of the projects are moving from paper to reality.

For our second interview, I talk with Misch Anderson of the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition (PCSC). PCSC has compiled a calendar of Walktober 2018 events. For Walktober, the coalition has partnered with the Jaycees, the city of Pasadena, local schools, and more. We talk about some of the highlights of the week, including a rare walking tour of the Glenarm Power Plant.

SGV Connect will be back in a couple of weeks with an election preview. Until then, you can send any thoughts, concerns, or questions to me at damien@streetsblog.org.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”