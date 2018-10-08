Santa Monica Coast 2018 Open Streets Open Thread
Yesterday, the city of Santa Monica hosted the third iteration of its popular Coast open streets festival. The car-free event opened about two miles of Santa Monica streets to walking, bicycling, and skating. The event featured plenty of music, dancing, art, and dovetailed with the season’s final Santa Monica Pier concert.
Participants shared event images using the hashtag #CoastSaMo.
Pop Up Protected Bikeway at #COASTSaMo! 🚲 #SantaMonica #GoSaMo #openstreets #completestreets pic.twitter.com/4hHnmckkeg
— Kenny Uong (@_KennyUong_) October 7, 2018
Till next year #COASTSaMo! #GoSaMo pic.twitter.com/2T9zsfAZui
— Nathan Pope (@npope32) October 8, 2018
How can you look at this and conclude: “For 364 days the main street, next to the most beautiful bluff park, next to the most epic beach in a walkable downtown should be filled with cars.” #CoastSaMo pic.twitter.com/LAwQFWqivI
— Carter Rubin (@CarterRubin) October 7, 2018
Readers – how was your Coast yesterday?