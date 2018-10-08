Santa Monica Coast 2018 Open Streets Open Thread

Santa Monica's Coast open streets festival
Santa Monica's Coast open streets festival

Yesterday, the city of Santa Monica hosted the third iteration of its popular Coast open streets festival. The car-free event opened about two miles of Santa Monica streets to walking, bicycling, and skating. The event featured plenty of music, dancing, art, and dovetailed with the season’s final Santa Monica Pier concert.

Participants shared event images using the hashtag #CoastSaMo.

Readers – how was your Coast yesterday?

