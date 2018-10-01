This Week In Livable Streets
NACTO, Glendora, Coast, NoHo to Pasadena BRT, and much more!
- Monday through Thursday 10/1-4 – The National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) is hosting its Designing Cities 2018 conference in downtown L.A. For details see NACTO website.
- Starting tonight Monday 10/1 – Metro is hosting a series of community input meetings on its planned North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. Tonight’s meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at Pacific Park Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Avenue in Glendale. Meetings continue Wednesday 10/3 at Pasadena Senior Center, Thursday 10/4 at Buena Vista Library in Burbank, and Saturday 10/13 at Eagle Rock Plaza. For details see The Source.
- Tuesday 10/2 – Walk Eagle Rock is encouraging folks to attend a meeting of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council for a Metro presentation on planned Bus Rapid Transit. Details at Facebook event.
- Friday 10/6 – Relámpago Wheelery is hosting another night of music and karaoke – to raise money for next year’s Bike!Bike! Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 10/7 – Women on Wheels will host a bike tour of the Glendora Bicycle-Friendly Business District as well as several local parks. The ride is for women and women-identifying persons. Details at Eventbrite or Facebook.
- Sunday 10/8 – Santa Monica will host its Coast open streets festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free; streets are open for bicycling, walking, skating and other non-motorized activity. For details, see Santa Monica website.
- Sunday 10/8 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition and the Crafty Pedal will host their Sunday Funday: A Haunted Pedal ride, meeting at 9 a.m. at the Crafty Pedal at 755B Valencia Street in Pico Union. Details at Facebook event.
- Next week Wednesday 10/10 – Southern California schools will celebrate Walk to School Day.
