SGV Connect 27: BRT for the SGV and a Primer for Prop 10

Welcome back to SGV Connect.

In this episode, we discuss some of the proposals for the North Hollywood to Pasadena transit corridor, a sixteen-mile proposed bus rapid transit connector. Metro is beginning outreach to solicit feedback before the design process kicks off for this important connection between the SFV and the SGV. Click here for information on next week’s meetings in Glendale (Oct. 1) and Pasadena (Oct. 3)

After that, we discuss Proposition 10 with Estuardo Mazariegos, a community activist who is part of the team working to make housing more affordable and plentiful in California. Mazariegos explains why he’s been working to support Prop. 10, on the ballot in next month’s state elections. For more on Proposition 10, visit the official Yes on 10 and No on 10 websites.

We’re also trying to make our podcast a little more interesting to people who might not be interested in whatever topics we have for our interviews for a given podcast. Be sure to check the download for a brief look at this week’s CicLAvia in Downtown Los Angeles. Kris also previews an upcoming story on the end of the Metro Bikes bikeshare program in Pasadena.

