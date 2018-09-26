Today’s Headlines

Downtown News Profiles CicLAvia and Bike!Bike!

CiclaValley Wants To Keep Rowena Safe

LAT Focuses On Opposition In CA High-Speed Rail Valley Route Selection

The Source Previews Tomorrow’s Metro Board Meeting

La Crescenta Foothill Median Construction Blamed For Traffic Congestion (Glendale News-Press)

DTLA Weingart Homeless Housing Tower Moves Forward (Urbanize)

Sherman Oaks Anti-Homeless-Housing Cranks Threaten Ryu Recall (LAist)

