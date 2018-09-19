Podcast: Meet Elise Roy, One of the Speakers at this Year’s #PedsCounts

Welcome to a special podcast from Streetsblog California, wherein former SBLA and SBCAL editor Damien Newton interviews Elise Roy. Roy will be the opening speaker at PEDS COUNT 2018, which is hosted by California Walks.

Roy is the founder of a consulting firm by the same name that specializes in helping designers understand how people with disabilities and other excluded communities experience the world. She leads planners through a process that helps them improve street design, building design, and, well, design of everything else.

PEDS COUNT 2018 is the fifth summit programmed by California Walks. The event attracts advocates, academics, and civil servants to a two-day event that is part conference and part call to action. This year’s summit will take place in San Jose on October 18-19. If you want more information, or to register, please visit the summit website at the California Walks homepage.

If you’d like to hear more about Elise Roy, she’s also been featured on a TED Talk, that you can watch by clicking here.