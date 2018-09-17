This Week In Livable Streets
High-Speed Rail, future Gold Line station walks, Valley BRT, Metro committees, and much more!
- Monday 9/17 – Tonight! This week Metro and host cities – Glendora, La Verne and San Dimas – will convene Gold Line Community Walks series to solicit input on existing conditions within the walk-shed of future Gold Line stations. Public feedback will help inform the development of a First/Last Mile Plan including pathways and physical improvements to help people walk, bike, skate, scoot, and otherwise access stations. Meet and walk tonight 5-7:30 p.m. at Glendora Library Bidwell Forum, at 140 Glendora Avenue. Details at Eventbrite or BikeSGV website.
- Monday 9/17 – The California High-Speed Rail Authority will host the last in a series of three meetings on high-speed rail between Burbank and downtown L.A.’s Union Station. Monday’s meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E First Street in Little Tokyo. The meeting will also be offered as a webcast, with a virtual open house starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a live webcast presentation at 6 p.m. To participate in the live webcast, go to CHSRA ustream website. Project information at CAHSR website.
- Tuesday 9/18 – Metro’s future Gold Line station first/last mile walks continue. Meet and walk from 5-7:30 p.m. at University of La Verne, Abraham Campus Center, at 2000 Second Street. Details at Eventbrite or BikeSGV website.
- Wednesday 9/19 and Thursday 9/20 – The Metro board will convene committee meetings to work out business in advance of next week’s board meeting. Details at Metro meeting website.
- Wednesday 9/19 – Metro’s future Gold Line station first/last mile walks continue. Meet and walk from 5-7:30 p.m. at San Dimas Senior Citizens Center at 201 E. Bonita Avenue. Details at Eventbrite or BikeSGV website.
- Thursday 9/20 – Bike SGV will continue its Gold Line Community Walks series to solicit input on existing conditions within the walk-shed of future Gold Line stations to inform the development of a First/Last Mile Plan. Meet at 5 p.m. at Pomona Metrolink Dispatch & Operations Center at 2704 N. Garey Avenue. Details at BikeSGV website.
- Thursday 9/20 and Saturday 9/22 (with additional meetings through 9/29)- Metro will host a series of community meetings on the North San Fernando Valley Bus Rapid Transit project. Metro anticipates that the project may ultimately span 18 to 20 miles and will travel east-west across the northern San Fernando Valley, potentially connecting to the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor Project, the Chatsworth Metrolink Station, and either the North Hollywood Metro Orange/Red Line Station or the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station. The first meeting will be Thursday 9/20 from 6-8 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Northridge at 9659 Balboa Boulevard. Meetings continue Saturday 9/22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Sepulveda Recreation Center at 8825 Kester Avenue in Panorama City. Next week there will be three more meetings: 9/26 in Chatsworth, 9/27 in San Fernando, and 9/29 in North Hollywood. Details at Metro’s The Source.
- Friday 9/21 – The Mid-City West Neighborhood Council is keeping the Park(ing) Day tradition alive. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit and enjoy parklets at 7356 Melrose Avenue and 8044 West 3rd Street. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 9/22 – The East Side Riders Bike Club will host its monthly Feeding the Hungry ride. Meet up at the Watts Civic Center at 1513 E. 103rd Street. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.