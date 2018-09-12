SGV Connect 26: Pride of the Valley Is This Sunday!

This Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pride of the Valley Open Streets presented by Metro Los Angeles will open up 5 miles of streets for the public to enjoy on foot, skate, bike, or other mode of active transportation in Baldwin Park and Irwindale. The free open streets party will link Morgan Park to the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area, and will feature a range of activities including live music, arts activations, and family-friendly games.

This week, Kris Fortin talks to Vanessa Carbajal, the Program Coordinator at the city of Baldwin Park. Carbajal goes into the challenges of planning a multi-jurisdictional open streets event and previews the attractions and programs that will make Pride of the Valley a memorable Sunday.

