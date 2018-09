Today’s Headlines

Getting Californians Out Of Cars Is Key To Climate Health (LAT)

Downtown News Says Give MyFigueroa Some Time

People March Against Distracted Driving (ABC7)

NELA Livability Round-Up (Walk Eagle Rock)

Rail Grade Separations Good For SGV Drivers (SGV Tribune)

Big Blue Bus Proposes Fare and Service Adjustments (BBB via NRDC)

About Half Of L.A. Is Single-Family Homes (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA