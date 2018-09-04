This Week In Livable Streets
High-Speed Rail, Transformative Talks, Boyle Heights joint development, and more!
- Tuesday 9/4 – Tonight Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton and UCLA’s Brian Taylor will appear at the comedy show Up Close and Personal. The show features stand-up comedians interacting with transportation experts for a humorous look at trains, buses, bicycles, scooters, flying cars, and more – plus a transit trivia contest. The laughs get started at 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club Lab at 8162 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Details at Facebook event. Get tickets at Hollywood Improv website or at the door.
- Wednesday 9/5 – The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council will discuss funding a community meeting on City Councilmember David Ryu’s Rowena Avenue study. The SLNC meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Ivanhoe Elementary School at 2828 Herkimer Street. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 9/5 – The Untokening and Pueblo Planning are hosting a Transformative Talks webinar on QTI BIPOC Bike Medicine, featuring a panel of organizers sharing the importance of co-creating healing spaces through biking for Queer Trans Intersex Black Indigenous People of Color (QTIBIPOC). The panel, facilitated by Río Oxas, will include: Tez de la Tierra, zahra ala, Jesi Harris, and Landis Pulido. No registration required, just follow this link from 1-2 pm. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 9/5, Thursday 9/6 and Monday 9/17 – The California High-Speed Rail Authority is hosting a series of meetings on the Burbank to Los Angeles segment. Three meetings will take place this week and next: Wednesday 9/5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Branch Library at 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank, Thursday 9/6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E Colorado Street in Glendale, and Monday 9/17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E First Street in Little Tokyo. The 9/17 meeting will also be offered as a webcast, with virtual open house starting at 5:30 p.m. then live webcast presentation starts at 6:00 p.m. To participate in the live webcast, go to CHSRA ustream website. Project information at CAHSR website.
- Thursday 9/6 – Metro’s Boyle Heights Design Review Advisory Committee (DRAC) will host a meeting on the proposed joint development at Metro’s Gold Line Soto Station at First Street and Soto Street. The project is being developed by Bridge Housing Corporation and East L.A. Community Corporation (Bridge/ELACC) who are seeking community input on their schematic design proposal. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Benjamin Franklin Library at 2200 E. First Street in Boyle Heights. For information, contact Metro project manager Greg Angelo at angelog[at]metro.net
- Saturday 9/8 – The L.A. City Planning Department will host Planning 101: Community Planning presentations at the Westchester Senior Center at 8740 Lincoln Boulevard. Spanish presentation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. and English from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For details and/or to RSVP, see city’s Google form.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.