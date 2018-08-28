Today’s Headlines

  • Matt

    The headlines here pretty much show why the complete streets movement is falling apart here in LA.

    1. Actress is hit by a car while riding in a bike lane.
    2. Boyle Heights public housing residents have multiple cars per household and are complaining about no place to park them. These are people who have to rely on the hard work of other taxpayers to provide housing for them and they pretty much say they are too good to ride the bus (at least according to one of the managers when asked about more public transport).
    3. No one seems to like My Fig, which took a decade to get built. Not the car enthusiasts, pedestrians, or bike riders. No wonder why bike ridership is falling and few bike projects are getting done or slated to get done in the next few years.

  • sahra

    Leave it to you to take one quote out of a story written by a high schooler and use it to denigrate a community. You are special, Matt Mason. Never change.

  • Matt

    What does it matter that a high schooler wrote the story? Nothing wrong with the article and do you think she is somehow not capable of taking a quote?
    The point is that people who are very poor and need government subsidized housing are still spending what little money they have on cars despite living in an urban environment close to DTLA. It is not very encouraging for the complete streets movement to say the least.
    Instead of belittling an aspiring young journalist’s work, Streetsblog should be encouraging them and even hiring them to cover their local area like East or South LA instead of someone from out of the area who comes down for a couple of hours and then back to their privileged part of town.

  • Joe Linton

    It seems like you’re quick to judge the people – while not considering the city priorities/issues that makes it so these folks more-or-less need a car.