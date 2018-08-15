Today’s Headlines

Lime And Bird Shut Down In SM To Protest (Curbed, LAist)

Metro Installing Security Scanners At Union Station (The Source)

Westlake Tenants Protest Demolition For Affordable Development (LAT)

Carnage: Truck Crash Kills Bicyclist In Bellflower (Biking in L.A.)

Burbank Adds Dooring-Buffered Bike Lanes On Riverside Drive (MyBurbank.com)

One South L.A. Oil Drilling Site Plans To Close (LAT)

Plans For 7-Story Mixed Use In Chinatown (Urbanize)

