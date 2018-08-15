Today’s Headlines

  • Lime And Bird Shut Down In SM To Protest (Curbed, LAist)
  • Metro Installing Security Scanners At Union Station (The Source)
  • Westlake Tenants Protest Demolition For Affordable Development (LAT)
  • Carnage: Truck Crash Kills Bicyclist In Bellflower (Biking in L.A.)
  • Burbank Adds Dooring-Buffered Bike Lanes On Riverside Drive (MyBurbank.com)
  • One South L.A. Oil Drilling Site Plans To Close (LAT)
  • Plans For 7-Story Mixed Use In Chinatown (Urbanize)

  • Matt

    The Westlake affordable housing “controversy” shows how difficult it will be to build any affordable housing. The new complex will have nearly 3 times as many units and will be brand new and serve people who actually qualify as low income and homeless and yet the activists are going to roast the affordable housing developer for more money. They are right the new units cost too much to build at $640k a unit, but they are the ones making it more expensive.