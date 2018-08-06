This Week In Livable Streets

People for Mobility Justice, T-Committee, Justice for Woon, B.A.C., South Central Farm, Keep Rowena Safe, All Clubs BBQ, Handmade Bike Show, Pasadena landmarks, and more!

Tuesday 8/7 – The city of L.A. Bicycle Advisory Committee (L.A. BAC) will meet to discuss various city bike issues, including MyFigueroa public launch, Vision Zero, Great Streets, possible removal of Griffith Park Boulevard bike lanes, and more. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Neighborhood City Hall at 6501 Fountain Avenue in Hollywood. Details at meeting agenda.

– The city of L.A. Bicycle Advisory Committee (L.A. BAC) will meet to discuss various city bike issues, including MyFigueroa public launch, Vision Zero, Great Streets, possible removal of Griffith Park Boulevard bike lanes, and more. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Neighborhood City Hall at 6501 Fountain Avenue in Hollywood. Details at meeting agenda. Wednesday 8/8 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide various items, including car-share, electric car-sharing, smart parking boots, preferential parking, and more. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at room 1010 of L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.

– The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide various items, including car-share, electric car-sharing, smart parking boots, preferential parking, and more. The meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at room 1010 of L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda. Wedensday 8/8 – Keep Rowena Safe is encouraging people to attend the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council’s transportation committee meeting where an innocuously named item “Comprehensive Traffic/Safety Plan for Silver Lake” is anticipated to include a push to undo the Rowena Avenue road diet. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Library at 2411 Glendale Boulevard. Details at Keep Rowena Safe Twitter and meeting agenda.

– Keep Rowena Safe is encouraging people to attend the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council’s transportation committee meeting where an innocuously named item “Comprehensive Traffic/Safety Plan for Silver Lake” is anticipated to include a push to undo the Rowena Avenue road diet. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Library at 2411 Glendale Boulevard. Details at Keep Rowena Safe Twitter and meeting agenda. Thursday 8/9 – People for Mobility Justice, formerly known as Multicultural Communities for Mobility, will host its official re-brand and relaunch party. The festivities will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at Wolf & Crane Bar at 366 E. Second Street in Little Tokyo. Enjoy cocktails, tamales, DJs, silk-screening, and the unveiling of PMJ’s new logo, mission, vision, and website. Program starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations and rsvps are requested via Eventbrite. Details at Facebook event or via email: maryann[at]multicultimobility.org

– People for Mobility Justice, formerly known as Multicultural Communities for Mobility, will host its official re-brand and relaunch party. The festivities will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at Wolf & Crane Bar at 366 E. Second Street in Little Tokyo. Enjoy cocktails, tamales, DJs, silk-screening, and the unveiling of PMJ’s new logo, mission, vision, and website. Program starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations and rsvps are requested via Eventbrite. Details at Facebook event or via email: maryann[at]multicultimobility.org Thursday 8/9 – South Central Farm will host a 12:30 p.m. rally in advance of the 1:30 p.m. hearing on a new development at the site of the farm, which was forced to close twelve years ago. The rally will take place in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse at 111 North Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles – where the case will be heard at Department 85, Room 834. Details at Facebook event.

– South Central Farm will host a 12:30 p.m. rally in advance of the 1:30 p.m. hearing on a new development at the site of the farm, which was forced to close twelve years ago. The rally will take place in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse at 111 North Hill Street in downtown Los Angeles – where the case will be heard at Department 85, Room 834. Details at Facebook event. Friday 8/10 – Friends of Frederick ‘Woon’ Frazier are meeting to discuss how to help Frazier’s family get a lawyer to file a civil lawsuit against the driver who killed him. They will also discuss how the Justice for Woon group can get more people from South L.A. communities involved in making streets safer for walking and bicycling. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the home of Frazier’s mother, Ms. Owens, at 9407 S. Normandie Avenue. Details at Facebook event.

– Friends of Frederick ‘Woon’ Frazier are meeting to discuss how to help Frazier’s family get a lawyer to file a civil lawsuit against the driver who killed him. They will also discuss how the Justice for Woon group can get more people from South L.A. communities involved in making streets safer for walking and bicycling. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the home of Frazier’s mother, Ms. Owens, at 9407 S. Normandie Avenue. Details at Facebook event. Saturday 8/11 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition will host a family-friendly Pasadena Petal Pushers bike tour of Pasadena landmarks. Meet at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Mirror Pools at Pasadena City College (across from Ding’s Garden on Colorado Boulevard.) Depart at 7 p.m. Details at Facebook event.

– The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition will host a family-friendly Pasadena Petal Pushers bike tour of Pasadena landmarks. Meet at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Mirror Pools at Pasadena City College (across from Ding’s Garden on Colorado Boulevard.) Depart at 7 p.m. Details at Facebook event. Sunday 8/12 – The All Clubs BBQ and South Bay Cycling Awards will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at El Dorado Park West at 2800 N. Studebaker Road in Long Beach – it will be at the “Willow Grove” Picnic site – enter on E. Los Arcos Street off Studebaker. The All Clubs BBQ & Awards will bring cycling communities together to broaden perspectives, to have discussions, and to enrich camaraderie. It will be a potluck, with limited free barbecue. Details at Cycling in the South Bay and Facebook event.

– The All Clubs BBQ and South Bay Cycling Awards will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at El Dorado Park West at 2800 N. Studebaker Road in Long Beach – it will be at the “Willow Grove” Picnic site – enter on E. Los Arcos Street off Studebaker. The All Clubs BBQ & Awards will bring cycling communities together to broaden perspectives, to have discussions, and to enrich camaraderie. It will be a potluck, with limited free barbecue. Details at Cycling in the South Bay and Facebook event. Sunday 8/12 – Montenegro Manufacturing will host the Los Angeles Handmade Bicycle Show from 2-8 p.m. at 1821 Daly Street in Lincoln Heights. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.