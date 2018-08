Today’s Headlines

Rider Drags Unconscious Rider With Seizure Off Blue Line (Fox11, ABC7)

Metro Polling On Possible Toll Line Changes (@laura_nelson Twitter)

Uplift Inglewood, Boxer Oppose Proposed Clipper Stadium (Curbed)

Temporary Small Park Planned At Future Bunker Hill Station (Urbanize)

Musk Announces Tesla Will Self Fund, Shuns Wall Street (LAT)

Governor: Climate Change Has Worsened Fires (KPCC)

