Starting Next Week, Streetsblog Los Angeles Will Begin Series on Homeless Solutions in Greater Los Angeles

It’s no surprise that the city of Los Angeles and the rest of the region are experiencing higher levels of people experiencing homelessness in recent years compared to the more distant past. Resources dedicated to solving this societal problem are often overtaxed.

In the coming weeks and months, Streetsblog Los Angeles will be publishing articles and series that examine some of the policy changes and projects that could help our region better deal with this crisis. Coverage will include a review of the City of Los Angeles’ Safe Park program, interviews with people experiencing homelessness and the social workers, safety officers and others that are working to help them, and the impacts that recently passed ballot measures are having.

This work is funded by the United Way of Los Angeles and will feature articles by myself, Joe Linton, and Sahra Sulaiman. The first article will appear early next week, and is a quick review of the efforts of the city of West Hollywood to provide solutions for people experiencing homelessness. The article isn’t meant to break new ground, but be the starting point for a conversation for an audience that may or may not be used to having discussions on how the built environment and our transportation infrastructure can have a difference in how a region experiences problems related to homelessness.

We look forward to publishing this set of stories and hearing your feedback in the coming months. If you have tips or suggestions for stories – policies, solutions, projects, etc. that you think we might cover – please email us at joe[at]streetsblog.org.