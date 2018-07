Today’s Headlines

Citing Safety, Beverly Hills Bans E-Scooters, DoBi (Biking in L.A., LAT, KTLA)

Purple Line Tunnel Machines About To Bore (The Source)

DTLA Streetcar Studies Released (Downtown News)

Tesla Driver Crashes Into Newport Beach Beauty Shop, One Hospitalized (KTLA)

Pasadena Metro Bike Share Stations Leaving In August (Pasadena Now)

Instagram Fame For Bird E-Scooter Destruction (Fox11)

Mixed-Use Development Planned At Sierra Madre Gold Line Station (Curbed)

