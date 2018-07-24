Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Change the Outdated CA Speed Law
- Urbanize Outlines Details For Crenshaw North Extension Alternatives
- Carnage: Cudahy Cyclist Killed In Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)
- Santa Monica Looks To Approve Bike Lane Upgrades (Santa Monica Next)
- West Covina Bribed To Create Fantasy Car-Free Agenda 21 Utopia (Grindall61 YouTube)
- Hollywood Special Enforcement Zone Tries To Kick Vendors Out (L.A. Taco)
- L.A. Could Extend Mobile Homeless Bathrooms Pilot (Curbed)
- Solve Housing Crisis By Taxing Land, Not Development (LAT)
- CA Doing OK On Climate Goals, Except Transportation (LAT)
