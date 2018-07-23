Today’s Headlines

Outdated Speed Trap Law Hampers Vision Zero (LAT)

How Zoning Worsens Immigration Restrictions (Let’s Go L.A.)

Carnage: Person Killed In South L.A. Street Race (LAT)

…Person Killed In Palmdale Hit-and-Run (Daily News)

…Person Killed In Palmdale Hit-and-Run (Daily News) Group Challenges Small Lot Housing Near Vermont/Sunset Station (Urbanize)

Santa Monica PD Rounding Up E-Scooters On Beach Path (Systemic Failure)

Hyperloop Competion Held At Hawthorne’s SpaceX (SGV Tribune)

Homeless Housing Measure HHH Falling Short Of Projections (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA