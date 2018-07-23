Today’s Headlines
- Outdated Speed Trap Law Hampers Vision Zero (LAT)
- How Zoning Worsens Immigration Restrictions (Let’s Go L.A.)
- Carnage: Person Killed In South L.A. Street Race (LAT)
…Person Killed In Palmdale Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
- Group Challenges Small Lot Housing Near Vermont/Sunset Station (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica PD Rounding Up E-Scooters On Beach Path (Systemic Failure)
- Hyperloop Competion Held At Hawthorne’s SpaceX (SGV Tribune)
- Homeless Housing Measure HHH Falling Short Of Projections (Curbed)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA