Today’s Headlines

  • Outdated Speed Trap Law Hampers Vision Zero (LAT)
  • How Zoning Worsens Immigration Restrictions (Let’s Go L.A.)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In South L.A. Street Race (LAT)
    …Person Killed In Palmdale Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
  • Group Challenges Small Lot Housing Near Vermont/Sunset Station (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica PD Rounding Up E-Scooters On Beach Path (Systemic Failure)
  • Hyperloop Competion Held At Hawthorne’s SpaceX (SGV Tribune)
  • Homeless Housing Measure HHH Falling Short Of Projections (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA