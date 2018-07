Today’s Headlines

Transit-Oriented Communities Incentives Key For New Housing (Urbanize)

Inglewood Considering People-Mover From Crenshaw Line To Stadium (Daily Breeze, Urbanize, Curbed)

How LeBron James Could Bike To Work In L.A. (NPR)

Beverly Hills Ticketing Scooter Riders Without Helmets (CBS)

San Bernardino Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA