Today’s Headlines

Metro TAP Updates Went Into Effect Yesterday (The Source)

Don’t Ban Scooters, Redesign Streets (Curbed)

Carnage: Two Dead In Norwalk Freeway Crash (LAT)

…One Dead In Riverside Wrong-Way Freeway Crash (KTLA)

…One Dead In Riverside Wrong-Way Freeway Crash (KTLA) Guerrilla Benches Appear In Chinatown, Lincoln Hts, El Sereno (Eastsider)

L.A. River Park Planned By Reseda High School (Urbanize)

Cutting CA Emissions Is Getting Harder (KPCC)

Let’s Go L.A. Looks Into Telecommuting’s Promise

Elon Musk Attacks People Who Actually Saved People (Guardian)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA