This Week In Livable Streets
Artesia Station, Frances Anderton, Mariachi Plaza, Metro committees, BUSted, San Bernardino, and West Covina!
- Monday 7/16 – Tonight James Rojas and Place It! host “Re-Envision the Artesia Station” – an interactive modeling project designed to help the surrounding community brainstorm ways to improve or redesign the Blue Line’s existing Artesia Station. The results will help inform a transit-oriented development (TOD) specific plan sponsored by the city of Compton. The meeting begins at 5:30 at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center at 301 N. Tamarind Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 7/18 and Thursday 7/19 – Metro board committees will meet to conduct business ahead of next week’s full board meeting. Agendas and staff reports available at Metro meeting website.
- Wednesday 7/18 – Metro and East L.A. Community Corporation (ELACC) will host a meeting on planned joint development at Metro’s Mariachi Plaza site. ELACC will present its conceptual project design and listen to public feedback. The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at PUENTE Learning Center at 501 S. Boyle Avenue in Boyle Heights. For further information email Nicole Velasquez at velasquezn [at] metro.net.
- Wednesday 7/18 – BUSted! will host a night of car-free storytelling in Pasadena. The event will take place from 8-9:30 p.m. at The Battery Books and Music at 26 S. Los Robles Avenue. For details see Facebook event.
- Thursday 7/19 – LongBeachIze hosts KCRW’s Frances Anderton speaking on design, architecture, and human space. The free talk will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Studio One Eleven, 245 E. 3rd Street in downtown Long Beach. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 7/21 – The San Bernardino History and Railroad Museum will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of San Bernardino’s Santa Fe Depot. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic depot at 1170 W. Third Street in San Bernardino. The festivities are fairly easy to access via Metrolink. For details see SB Depot Museum website.
- Saturday 7/21 – Go Human and the city of West Covina will host a one-block-long free open street festival called Active West Covina. The family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Glendora Avenue between Lakes Drive and Glendora Square. It will feature community performances, street magic, DJ, yoga, games, giveaways, raffle and more. Details at Go Human and Facebook event.
