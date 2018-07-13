Today’s Headlines
- CicLAvia and L.A. Phil Announce DTLA-Hollywood Route (Curbed, NBC, Biking in L.A.)
- Problems With the Expo Line Priority (Transit Center Streetfilms)
- Foothill Transit To Run Double-Deck Electric Buses (Ars Technica, Truck)
- New Scramble Crosswalk At Hollywood/Vine (KPCC)
- Judge Rules For Hollywood Towers Development, Against AHF (LAT)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In Shadow Hills Crash (Daily News)
- Road Rage In Silver Lake (@323_1320 Instagram via Reddit)
- Culver City Expo TOD Ivy Station Shaping Up (Urbanize)
- California Cracks Down On GHG Emissions, Economy Thrives (LAT)
