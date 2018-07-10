Today’s Headlines
- Pasadena Considering Dockless Bike Share to Replace Metro Bikes (Curbed)
- 595 Unit Mixed-Use Housing Project Rises on Westside Near Expo Station (Urbanize)
- Real Estate Mag Examines Relationship Between Trump, BHUSD Chair (Real Deal)
- Daily News Wonders if Fluctuations in Gas Prices Could “Save” Transportation Funding
- Metro Hints at Restructuring Bike Share Fees (Mail Chimp)
- State Regulators Look for Agreement from Feds on Fuel Economy Rules (Reuters)
- Say Goodbye to the 1970’s. Metro Considering Replacing Fabric Seats (LAT)
