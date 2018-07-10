Today’s Headlines

  • Pasadena Considering Dockless Bike Share to Replace Metro Bikes (Curbed)
  • 595 Unit Mixed-Use Housing Project Rises on Westside Near Expo Station (Urbanize)
  • Real Estate Mag Examines Relationship Between Trump, BHUSD Chair (Real Deal)
  • Daily News Wonders if Fluctuations in Gas Prices Could “Save” Transportation Funding
  • Metro Hints at Restructuring Bike Share Fees (Mail Chimp)
  • State Regulators Look for Agreement from Feds on Fuel Economy Rules (Reuters)
  • Say Goodbye to the 1970’s. Metro Considering Replacing Fabric Seats (LAT)

