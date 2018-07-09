This Week in Livable Streets

sblog_calendarTONIGHT – 7/9 – Join the Skid Row community for a celebration of the latest victory for safe streets at city hall. The City Council voted unanimously 12-0 to include 5th and 6th streets in the Mobility Plan for Skid Row. Tonight’s “Ride for Justice Victory Ride” begins tonight at 5:30 at Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN), 838 E 6th St. For more information, click here.

Saturday 7/14 – Join the Mayor, City Council, and Bike SGV on a journey to wellness through South El Monte this Saturday at 8:30 A.M. Bring your helmet and get ready for a fun time. Lunch provided and you can win a bike after the event. For more information, visit the public event page at Facebook.

Saturday 7/14  – This summer, L.A.’s iconic downtown venue will set “Dreams in Motion” with an up-close look at the magic of train travel at Union Station’s Summer Train Fest. The free family event will feature a rare collection of beautifully restored vintage train engines and cars from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. throughout Union Station. For more information, visit the event page at Metro.

Saturday 7/14  – Join the Pasadena Petal Pushers (3P) on an evening bike ride through Pasadena. The ride starts at 6:30 and includes stops at AstroFest, checking out the Universe, and The Pizza Press for exclusive 3P discounts. Meet at the PCC Mirror Pools just off Colorado at 6:30, roll at 7.

Next Monday 7/16 – James Rojas and Place It! host “Re-Envision the Artesia Station” – an interactive modeling project designed to help the surrounding community brainstorm on ways to improve or redesign the Blue Line’s existing Artesia Station. The results will help inform a transit-oriented development (TOD) specific plan sponsored by the City of Compton. The meeting begins at 5:30 at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center (301 N Tamarind Ave in Compton).

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

