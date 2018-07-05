Today’s Headlines

Streetsblog L.A. is on a light publishing schedule the next two days.

  • Security Group Ranks L.A. As Most Dangerous Place to Bike… (ADT News)
  • …But Biking in L.A. Throws Some Shade on the “Study”
  • It’s Really Hot in L.A. (Curbed)
  • Climate Change is Wrecking Havoc throughout California’s Less Urban Areas (LAT)
  • Will the Crenshaw Line Be Able to Serve South Bay Riders? (Curbed)
  • Expo Development Planning Passes Full Council (Curbed)
  • Why So Many People Who Were Pro-Expo Are Anti-Expo Development Plans (City Watch)