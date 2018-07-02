Today’s Headlines
- Dear L.A., Don’t Run Over Cyclist LeBron James (LAT)
- Pick-Up Truck Plows Into North Hills Living Room (Daily News)
- Bonin Recall Campaign Fizzles Out (Argonaut)
- South Pasadenan Explains Sharrows
- Koreatown Votes Against Neighborhood Council Split (Vice)
- LA Podcast Takes On the “Scooter Wars” – With Alissa Walker (iTunes)
- Metro Seeks Input On Westside Bike-Share Locations (The Source)
- CiclaValley Videos A Red-Light-Runner Car Crash
- Senior Affordable Housing Planned For Crenshaw and 54th (Urbanize)
- New Sites Proposed For Koreatown Homeless Shelter (Curbed)
