This Week In Livable Streets

Enjoy the Independence Day week, with just a few livable streets events, including the Expo TNP, March for Safer Streets, and Relámpago karaoke.



Tuesday 7/3 – The Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan goes to a vote of the full Los Angeles City Council. The worthwhile, but somewhat watered down, Expo TNP should be approved easily. Details at earlier SBLA coverage and at meeting agenda.

– The Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan goes to a vote of the full Los Angeles City Council. The worthwhile, but somewhat watered down, Expo TNP should be approved easily. Details at earlier SBLA coverage and at meeting agenda. Wednesday 7/4 – SAFE will host a March for Safer Streets for Sunland-Tujunga. In response to 14 deaths on Foothill Boulevard since 2016, SAFE will march to call for making Foothill Boulevard safer and more bike and pedestrian friendly. March staging will take place between 8am-9am between Summitrose Street and Mt. Gleason. Details at Facebook event.

– SAFE will host a March for Safer Streets for Sunland-Tujunga. In response to 14 deaths on Foothill Boulevard since 2016, SAFE will march to call for making Foothill Boulevard safer and more bike and pedestrian friendly. March staging will take place between 8am-9am between Summitrose Street and Mt. Gleason. Details at Facebook event. Wednesday 7/4 – Streetsblog L.A. will not be publishing on the Independence Day holiday, and will return on Thursday 7/5.

– Streetsblog L.A. will not be publishing on the Independence Day holiday, and will return on Thursday 7/5. Saturday 7/7 – Relámpago Wheelery will host a night of music and karaoke to raise funds for the L.A. Coop Lab. The festivities get underway at 6:30 p.m. at Relámpago Wheelery at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.