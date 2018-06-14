Today’s Headlines
- Study: High Housing Cost Drives Up Homelessness (KTLA)
- Inter-Agency Transfers Will Require Tap Card Starting June 15 (The Source)
- More On Santa Monica Approving E-Scooter Regulations (LAT)
- Parker Center Demolition Could Start In Fall 2018 (Urbanize)
- Redditor Says Metro Red Line Train At 7th Caught On Fire, Evacuated
- CiclaValley Bikes Through Hollywood, Wins
