Today’s Headlines

Study: High Housing Cost Drives Up Homelessness (KTLA)

Inter-Agency Transfers Will Require Tap Card Starting June 15 (The Source)

More On Santa Monica Approving E-Scooter Regulations (LAT)

Parker Center Demolition Could Start In Fall 2018 (Urbanize)

Redditor Says Metro Red Line Train At 7th Caught On Fire, Evacuated

CiclaValley Bikes Through Hollywood, Wins

Only TWO DAYS LEFT on SBLA’s Summer Fund Drive! Donate Now!

Get State Headlines At Streetsblog CA (USA headlines return next week)