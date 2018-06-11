This Week In Livable Streets

sblog_calendar

Looks like a fairly quiet nearly-Summer week – only a few meetings: Mar Vista housing, Sepulveda Transit Corridor, North 710 Freeway, T-Committee, and a free documentary screening.

  • Tuesday 6/12 – Metro will host the last of three community meetings on the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, featuring an overview of the study and initial concepts for the San Fernando Valley-Westside connection. Tuesday’s meetings will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Proud Bird Restaurant at 11022 Aviation Boulevard at LAX. Meeting details at Metro’s The Source.
  • Tuesday 6/12 – Abundant Housing L.A. is encouraging people to speak up for proposed Mar Vista housing at tomorrow’s meeting of the Mar Visa Community Council. The council has planned to vote to oppose a proposed mixed-use development at 12331 W. Palms Boulevard. The meeting will take place from 7-10 p.m. at the Mar Vista Recreation Center at 11430 Woodbine Street. Details at Facebook event.
  • Wednesday 6/13 – This week’s meeting of the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee includes a Huizar motion to add a couple of new bikeways in DTLA, plus mostly routine business. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at City Hall room 1010, at 200 N. Spring St. (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Wednesday 6/13 – Caltrans will host a public workshop on the next cycle of S.B. 1-funded planning grants – for sustainable communities and for climate change adaptation. The workshop will take place from 1-2 p.m. at Southern California Association of Governments, 17th Floor Policy Meeting Room A, at 900 Wilshire Boulevard in downtown L.A. Meeting details at Caltrans website.
  • Wednesday 6/13 – Metro will host a public meeting on some new findings in the North 710 Freeway environmental studies. The $6B North 710 Freeway tunnels project was essentially canceled, so theoretically this meeting should be dotting some i’s and crossing some t’s – but old gangsters and old freeway projects never die, do they? The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Maranatha High School Student Service Center at 169 S. St. John Avenue in Pasadena. Meeting details at Metro project website.
  • Thursday 6/14 – The makers of Broad Minded City are hosting a screening of their new documentary. The free screening will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys. Details at Facebook event.

