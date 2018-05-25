Today’s Headlines
- Metro Approves Bike-Share Price Cuts (SGV Tribune, The Source)
- Metro Narrows West Santa Ana Branch Alteratives (Curbed, LAT, The Source)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run “Accident” Driver Kills Pedestrian In East Hollywood (Los Feliz Ledger)
- Plans For 8-Story Mixed-Use TOC Building On Overland In Palms (Urbanize)
- Hundreds March To Protest Koreatown Homeless Shelter (CBS, LAT)
- Can Bird Scooter Scofflaws Be Controlled? (LAT)
- Steep Baxter Street Road-Dieted To One-Way For Safety (Eastsider)
- Folks Who Lost Measure S Have New Measure To Save Parker Center (Curbed)
Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for Memorial Day, returning Tuesday
