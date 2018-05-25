Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Approves Bike-Share Price Cuts (SGV Tribune, The Source)
  • Metro Narrows West Santa Ana Branch Alteratives (Curbed, LATThe Source)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run “Accident” Driver Kills Pedestrian In East Hollywood (Los Feliz Ledger)
  • Plans For 8-Story Mixed-Use TOC Building On Overland In Palms (Urbanize)
  • Hundreds March To Protest Koreatown Homeless Shelter (CBS, LAT)
  • Can Bird Scooter Scofflaws Be Controlled? (LAT)
  • Steep Baxter Street Road-Dieted To One-Way For Safety (Eastsider)
  • Folks Who Lost Measure S Have New Measure To Save Parker Center (Curbed)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for Memorial Day, returning Tuesday

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA