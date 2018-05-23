Today’s Headlines
- Curbed Looks At Metro’s $6.6 Billion Budget
- ABC7 Looks At Mar Vista’s So-Called Road Diet
- Apparent Suicide Attempt On Metro Subway Tracks At 7th Street Station (KTLA, Reddit)
…Man Who Was Gravely Wounded By Subway, Later Died (Daily News)
- Carnage: Drunk Driver Killed Infant In Hit-and-Attempted-Run In South L.A. (LAT)
- City Committee Approves Koreatown Homeless Shelter (LAT)
- Lawmakers Seek Funding To Expand Exide Clean-Up (LAT)
- County Approves Vermont/6th Redevelopment (Urbanize)
- Tepid Western Avenue Great Streets Project Extended Further (Urbanize)
- Gas Prices Are Up (Daily News), Freeways Are Congested (Curbed)
