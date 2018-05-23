Today’s Headlines

Curbed Looks At Metro’s $6.6 Billion Budget

ABC7 Looks At Mar Vista’s So-Called Road Diet

Apparent Suicide Attempt On Metro Subway Tracks At 7th Street Station (KTLA, Reddit)

…Man Who Was Gravely Wounded By Subway, Later Died (Daily News)

…Man Who Was Gravely Wounded By Subway, Later Died (Daily News) Carnage: Drunk Driver Killed Infant In Hit-and-Attempted-Run In South L.A. (LAT)

City Committee Approves Koreatown Homeless Shelter (LAT)

Lawmakers Seek Funding To Expand Exide Clean-Up (LAT)

County Approves Vermont/6th Redevelopment (Urbanize)

Tepid Western Avenue Great Streets Project Extended Further (Urbanize)

Gas Prices Are Up (Daily News), Freeways Are Congested (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA