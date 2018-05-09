Today’s Headlines

West Hollywood Seeks To Fund Acceleration Of Crenshaw Line (WeHoVille)

How L.A.’s River Figures In Its Past And Future (Places Journal)

Expo Bike Path Detection Loops Don’t Trigger Walk Signals (Reddit)

Metro’s Bike Month Events (The Source)

Santa Monica Ranks Highly As Bike-Friendly City (Santa Monica Next)

If Trumps Gets His Way CA Will Be Fumigated By Pollution (LAT)

Housing Crises Spreading To Smaller Cities (HuffPo)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA