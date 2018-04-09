This Week In Livable Streets
Culver City elections, Planning 101, Crenshaw/Expo TOD, Metro committees, Monrovia Street Fair, rent control rally, and more!
- Starting Monday 4/9 – The L.A. City Planning Department is hosting a series of seven Planning 101 Trainings intended to provide an overview of the basic elements of the City’s development process and key points for public participation. Tonight, the first meeting takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. at the IMAN Cultural Center at 3376 Motor Avenue in West Los Angeles. On Thursday 4/12, the second meeting will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. at Council President Herb Wesson’s District Office at 1819 S. Western Avenue in Arlington Heights. Meetings continue at various locations through Wednesday 5/2. RSVP and additional details at Planning website. See also event flier.
- Tuesday 4/10 – For Culver City, election day is tomorrow. For general information, see the Culver City elections website. To find livability-minded candidates, you might check Bike the Vote’s analysis.
- Wednesday 4/11 and Thursday 4/12 – The Metro board will convene its regular monthly committee meetings where business is conducted in advance of the monthly full board meeting on Thursday 4/26. Find meeting times, agendas, and staff reports at Metro’s meeting website.
- Thursday 4/12 – A coalition of groups will be rallying for rent control and other tenant protections at a SoCal Rent Control Coalition Kickoff event. The rally will take place from 12:30-2 p.m. at the County’s Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration at 500 W. Temple Street in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.
- Thursday 4/12 – The SoCal chapter of the Association of Bicycle and Pedestrian Professionals (APBP-SoCal) will host a happy hour from 5:30-8 p.m. at Story Tavern at 150 S. San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. Details at Facebook event.
- Friday 4/13 – Bike SGV will be seeking feedback on potential roadway and sidewalk improvements in the draft SGV Regional Plan at various events this month, including from 5-9 p.m. at the Monrovia Street Fair on Myrtle Avenue in Old Town Monrovia. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 4/14 and Thursday 4/26 – Metro, L.A. County, and the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce invite stakeholders to attend either of two community workshops to discuss the proposed housing, community space, and retail development planned at the intersection of Exposition and Crenshaw Boulevards. The first meeting will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Holman United Methodist Church at 3320 W. Adams Boulevard in South L.A. A second workshop will take place Thursday 4/26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at West Angeles Church, Crystal Room, at 2045 Crenshaw Boulevard. Details and RSVP at event registration website.
