This Week In Livable Streets
Bike tours, healthy produce, transit-to-trails, L.A. B.A.C. and more!
- Tuesday 4/3 – Tonight the L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee meets from 7-9 p.m. at the Hollywood Neighborhood City Hall at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 4/4 and Thursday 4/5 – Metro is hosting a pair of Telephone Town Halls for input on its Fiscal Year 2019 Budget and its NextGen bus service restructuring. The town halls take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. To participate, call (888)400-1932. Spanish interpretation will be available by calling (888)400-9342. To comment online on the FY19 budget, visit the Metro budget comments website.
- Saturday 4/7 – Pasadena celebrates the launch of new Transit-to-Trails shuttle service – featuring speakers, booths, and more! The launch event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at 85 E. Holly Street in Pasadena. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 4/7 – Hank’s Mini-Market and the Los Angeles Food Policy Council are hosting the Grand Re-Opening Hank’s Mini-Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3301 W. Florence Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Operating since 1997, this historic neighborhood market recently underwent major renovations and re-branding to focus on providing access to affordable fresh produce and healthy snacks. The store transformation was led by second-generation store owner, South LA resident and artist Kelli Jackson, who is the daughter of the original market owner. With significant support from sweetgreen and the Los Angeles Food Policy Council’s Healthy Neighborhood Market Network program, Hank’s Mini-Market now reflects Ms. Jackson’s vision of a community-oriented spaces for art, culture, connection and good food. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 4/7 – Relámpago Wheelery and Re:Ciclos will host Unsettled L.Á.: WATER, a multi-part event examining the history of the L.A. region’s relationship with water history, with a focus on indigenous peoples’ water connections. The event includes bike ride, food, talks, music, and karaoke. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 4/8 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition and Bike SGV host a Sunday Funday ride from the Monrovia Gold Line Station to the South Pasadena Gold Line Station. Meet at the Monrovia station at 9:30 a.m. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.