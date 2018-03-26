This Week in Livable Streets
Spring Break is upon the kiddies, so things are a bit quiet this week. But council will vote on a resolution to oppose S.B. 827, the Crenshaw Subway Coalition will meet to talk about the bill and other matters, Pasadena will discuss a proposed redesign of Orange Grove Blvd., SCAG holds an open house, Proyecto Jardin co-hosts a happy hour, and the California African American Museum explores the housing crisis through art and performance.
- Tuesday 3/27 – Last week, the Rules Committee approved a resolution sponsored by councilmembers David Ryu and Herb Wesson that opposed S.B. 827, a bill which would allow for significant upzoning within a half-mile of a train station or a quarter-mile of a major bus/transit stop and would exempt those new developments from parking requirements. The resolution to oppose the bill will come before City Council for a final vote on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Room 340 at City Hall. Find the agenda here.
- Tuesday 3/27 – The Crenshaw Subway Coalition will continue discussions around the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall and S.B. 827 at Crenshaw United Methodist Church at 3740 Don Felipe Drive from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday 3/28 – The city of Pasadena is hosting the second of two community meetings on a proposed redesign of Orange Grove Boulevard, including calming speeds, adding center turn lanes, and adding a buffered bikeway. Wednesday’s meeting will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at Marshall Fundamental School, Library Building, at 990 N. Allen Avenue. For details and to sign on to support, go to the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition’s Orange Grove page.
- Wednesday 3/28 – RSVP by Monday 3/26 for SCAG’s Community Open House event at the agency’s new headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. Tour their new office space, visit with staff and board, and learn more about SCAG’s work. The open house takes place from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at SCAG’s new headquarters at 900 Wilshire Boulevard suite 1700 in downtown Los Angeles. SCAG requires that attendees register online by Monday, 3/26, 5:00 p.m.
- Friday – 3/30 – Open Silo is hosting an Urban Agriculture Happy Hour at Yxta Cocina Mexicana in Downtown L.A. at 6 p.m. with co-host Proyecto Jardin. All who are passionate about urban agriculture or food issues are welcome. Proyecto Jardin is also leading a composting academy in April. Details about both can be found here.
- Saturday – 3/31 – From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., join Collective Action: Artists for Housing and Homeless Rights as they investigate the devastating impacts of the housing crisis. Featuring the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project (AEMP) and the Los Angeles Poverty Department (LAPD), a community-based theater group working in Skid Row, the program at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park will demonstrate the role community-based arts play in visualizing issues of housing inequality while building on ideas addressed in Adler Guerrier’s ongoing exhibition, Conditions and Forms for blck Longevity. See the full program here.
