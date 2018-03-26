This Week in Livable Streets

Spring Break is upon the kiddies, so things are a bit quiet this week. But council will vote on a resolution to oppose S.B. 827, the Crenshaw Subway Coalition will meet to talk about the bill and other matters, Pasadena will discuss a proposed redesign of Orange Grove Blvd., SCAG holds an open house, Proyecto Jardin co-hosts a happy hour, and the California African American Museum explores the housing crisis through art and performance.



We will be off next Monday for the Easter Holiday.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.