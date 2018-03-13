Mar Vista Venice Blvd Great Streets Forum Tomorrow-Wednesday Night

Attend a Mar Vista Venice Boulevard great streets open house tomorrow. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Tomorrow night, the L.A. City Department of Transportation (LADOT), the mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, and Councilmember Mike Bonin will host an open house on the Mar Vista Great Streets project. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Mar Vista Recreation Center at 11430 Woodbine Street in Mar Vista. If the meeting is anything like the last one, project critics are likely to show up, so it is important that livability advocates attend and speak in support.

Streetsblog readers probably know much of the story of this excellent project which has improved walkability, community, and safety. In May, 2017, the city removed a car lane in each direction and added parking-protected bike lanes for 0.8 miles of Venice Boulevard. The project added much-needed signalized mid-block crosswalks. Opponents have repeatedly pushed for the local Mar Venice Community Council to oppose the project but, to date, the council has supported it. Preliminary data released in October showed minimal driver delays while reducing collisions, injuries, and speeding.

In late 2017, in response to community concerns, a few sections were re-tooled to make things better for right-turning car traffic. In January, LADOT added green pavement markings to make the bike lanes more visible.

Los Angeles Forward  – an organization formed to support Mike Bonin against recall – created the above video to highlight community support for the project. Note that the video features Streetsblog L.A. founder Damien Newton.

Find additional project data via the LADOT’s project website.

Mar Vista Great Streets Open House flier
  • JRusso

    I don’t know what’s more “excellent” about the Venice Blvd Great Street…is it that according to CHP data accidents are up 18% since the lanes were removed or the fact that injuries are up 48%?

    The data is available for anyone to review…it’s obvious these “journalists” aren’t.

    http://iswitrs.chp.ca.gov/Reports/jsp/userLogin.do

  • Nancy Johnson

    I read the full brochure for this. There was a long disclaimer at the end stating that the data was not final and they needed at least 1 or 2 years for the data to reflect the true results. I’m wondering if this means they are going to report the truth that accidents and injuries have gone up significantly and mitigate the fact that is not safer by saying they need more time. Or more likely they will just manipulate the data like last time (e.g. relying only on accidents which resulted in an LAPD report and including accidents that occurred on side streets within 1 block of Venice Blvd.).

  • michael macdonald

    But of course, the important metrics are the number and severity of crashes that result in fatalities and/or serious injury, as the goal of Vision Zero is to reduce the severity of crashes, not the reality of human error.

    It’s unfortunate that traffic safety deniers such as yourself continue to have such a poor understanding of the basic concepts of roadway safety, after months of making yourself heard but never taking a moment to listen in order to better educate yourself.

