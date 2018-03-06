Today’s Headlines

  • Grieving Families Call For Safer Streets (ABC7)
  • Angelenos Don’t Understand How Deadly L.A. Streets Are (Curbed)
  • People Are Flipping Out Over Pasadena Road Diet (SGV Tribune)
  • LADOT Parking Enforcement Should Stop For Peds In Crosswalk (Biking in L.A.)
  • Don’t Look To Elon Musk’s Traffic Tunnels To Fix L.A. (Capital and Main)
  • Metrolink Ballot Measure Could Go To Vote In 2020 (Urbanize)
  • WeHo’s Latest Mini-Park Will Catch Your Eye (WeHoVille)
  • Koreatown Could Get Small Park Atop Library Near Wilshire/Western (Curbed)
  • People Slapped and Shouted At Robo-Cars (LAT)

  • Jason

    Have there been any studies done on the before/after for streets that get the treatment Pasadena is doing (two lanes each way to one lane each way+continuous turn lane)? Intuitively, I’d expect it to be pretty close to a wash given that this eliminates people having to suddenly stop and trying to swerve around each other because of someone trying to make a turn.