This Week In Livable Streets
LADOT People St, Amigas Who Run, street vendor rally, high-speed rail, bike Pasadena Art night, and much more.
- Tuesday 3/6 – The L.A. City Council will consider A Community of Friends’ Boyle Heights First/Lorena joint development project, a 49-unit mixed-use building with half the units reserved for vets and their families, half for families experiencing homelessness. Details at SBLA coverage and meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 3/6 through Thursday 3/8 – The U.S. High Speed Rail Association hosts its West Coast Rail Conference at Metro’s downtown L.A.headquarters. Register via USHSRA website.
- Wednesday 3/7 – LADOT People St is hosting the last of its 90-minute public information seminars for groups considering applying to create public plazas. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the South L.A. Constituent Service Center at 8475 S. Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles. Details at LADOT People St website..
- Wednesday 3/7 – Abundant Housing L.A. hosts a conversation with Vince Bertoni, head of L.A.’s Department of City Planning. The free event takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Impact HUB at 830 Traction Avenue in the DTLA Arts District. Details at Facebook event.
- Friday 3/9 – The L.A. Street Vendor Campaign and East L.A. Community Corporation host a rally for women street vendors. The rally protests a proposed business veto which would give private property owners the power to deny vending permits on public sidewalks; a business veto would leave vendors vulnerable to abusive practices including extortion. The rally will take place from 9-11 a.m. in front of L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown L.A. Details at Facebook event.
- Friday 3/9 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition, BikeSGV and others host Bike Art Night Pasadena, an easy, fun exploration ride. Meet at 6 p.m. at Memorial Gold Line Station. RSVPs required via Eventbrite.
- Sunday 3/11 – The Lady Bridge Runners will host their Amigas Who Run community run in honor of Women’s History Month. This 4th annual free 3.2-mile community run is designed to bring women-identified folks of all levels together in an action of solidarity with women athletes and activists world wide. Arrive starting at 6 a.m for 7:15 a.m program and 8 a.m. run start time – at Mariachi Plaza at First Street and Boyle Avenue in Boyle Heights. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 3/11 – Given our non-profit status, Streetsblog L.A. does not endorse candidates. If you’re interested in the April 10 Culver City election, and which candidates you might support, one great resource is Bike the Vote. This Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bike the Vote will host a campaign event for one of the candidates they have endorsed. Details at Facebook event.
- Next week starting Monday 3/12 – Metro hosts a new round of meetings to get input on the West Santa Ana Branch light rail project, with a focus on possible new routing through downtown Los Angeles. Details at The Source.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.