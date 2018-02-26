This Week In Livable Streets
Relámpago Wheelery, March Forth!, housing forum, Culver CityBus events – plus meetings: L.A. City Council Transportation Committee, People St and Metro.
- Monday 2/26 through next week Wednesday 3/7 – LADOT People St is hosting a series of 90-minute public information seminars for groups considering applying to create public plazas. The first session is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Valley Constituent Service Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard. Meetings continue Tuesday 2/27 6:30 p.m. at the Mar Vista Library, Thursday 2/28 6 p.m. at the Hollywood LADOT District Office, Thursday 3/1 6 p.m. at Harbor POLA High School, and Wednesday 3/7 6 p.m. at the South L.A. Constituent Service Center. Details at LADOT People St website.
- Wednesday 2/27 – The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss Vision Zero, parking meters, South L.A. traffic, transportation demand management, and more. The meeting gets started at 1 p.m. in room 1010 at L.A. City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street – public entrance on Main Street – in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 3/1 – The Metro board will meet and deliberate on a host of issues, including the proposed $6 billion widening of the 710 Freeway. The meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. at the third floor Metro boardroom at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Metro meeting site.
- Saturday 3/3 – L.A. City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield will host his 5th annual community bike ride. The free family-pace 10-mile ride gathers at 9 a.m. at Warner Ranch Park – off Califa Street – at 5800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills. Details at Blumenfield website.
- Saturday 3/3 – State Assemblymember Laura Friedman will host The Future of Los Angeles: Building A Better Tomorrow – a town hall featuring Senator Scott Wiener and other housing experts and advocates. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Camino Theater at L.A. City College at 855 N. Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood. Details at Facebook event.
- Saturday 3/3 – Culver CityBus will host its 90th Anniversary Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4343 Duquesne Avenue. The event features giveaways, free food, caricature artists, music, bus photo booth, anniversary-wrapped bus, and more. Details at Facebook event.
Saturday 3/3 – Relámpago Wheelery will host La Quinceañera De Jocelyn: a night of music (including a performance by Very Be Careful!!) and karaoke, raising funds for the Bike!Bike! conference coming to L.A. this fall. The festivities get underway at 9 p.m. at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 3/4 – Los Angeles Walks will host their annual March Forth! fundraiser party to celebrate walking and recommit to advocating for safe, accessible, fun, and equitable walking for all! The block party festivities take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Vendome Street between Council Street and Beverly Blvd in Historic Filipinotown. The family-friendly event includes games, magicians, face paint, bike lessons, art alley tours, and more. Event details at L.A. Walks. Support L.A. Walks by purchasing tickets: $30 in advance, $40 March 4th weekend.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.