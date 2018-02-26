This Week In Livable Streets

Saturday 3/3 – Relámpago Wheelery will host La Quinceañera De Jocelyn: a night of music (including a performance by Very Be Careful!!) and karaoke, raising funds for the Bike!Bike! conference coming to L.A. this fall. The festivities get underway at 9 p.m. at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Details at Facebook event.