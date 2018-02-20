This Week In Livable Streets
Ovarian Psyco-Cycles silkscreening, Irwindale bike ride, Hollywood Hills neighbors against bikes, and the L.A. City Council response to cyclists’ lawsuits – all this week.
- Tuesday 2/20 – At its 10 a.m. meeting this morning, the L.A. City Council probably already approved two motions calling for better monitoring and maintenance of bikeways, mostly in response to cyclists’ lawsuits over incidents that did not actually take place in bikeways. Details at meeting agenda (item 15), and earlier SBLA coverage.
- Wednesday 2/21 – The Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council is looking to weigh in against modest bike lanes and walkability improvements included in L.A. City’s proposed Hollywood Community Plan. Bike advocates are encouraging stakeholders to attend and speak in favor of biking and walking, to balance the views of some “vocal residents, primarily who live in the hills, who oppose adding bike lanes and other provisions for active transportation” to Hollywood’s “flats.” The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the William & Ariel Durant Public Library at 7140 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Additional information at meeting agenda (item 10b iii – obscured by acronyms) and at Curbed and Biking in L.A.
- Saturday 2/25 – La Conxa and Ovarian Psyco-Cycles host For The People Propaganda, a basic silkscreening skills course including everything from developing your own iconography, reclaiming used screens, and making your very own products including shirts, bandanas, posters y mas. The event takes place at La Conxa at 2628 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue in Boyle Heights. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 2/26 – BikeSGV encourages riders to explore Irwindale to make observations and collect data for a multi-city San Gabriel Valley active transportation plan. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Metro Gold Line Irwindale Station. Details at Active SGV and Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.