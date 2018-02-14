Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans Dirty $6B 710 Freeway Expansion Threatens Communities (LB Press-Telegram)
- Backlashers Plan Vision Zero Ambush At T-Committee Meeting Today (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Announces 10-Day Closure Of Wilshire For Subway Construction (The Source)
- Bypassing Union Station Could Be Good For West Santa Ana Branch Rail (Red Line Reader)
- Carnage: Palisades Car Crash Kills One (Daily News)
- Truck Crashes Through Fence Into Pomona Home Garage (SGV Tribune)
- CSUN Can Do Better Than A Parking Structure (Sundial, part one and two)
- BYD Electric Bus Workers Ratify First Union Contract (SMART Local 105)
- Lukespeaks Urges Collaboration, Not Opposition To State TOD Housing Density Bill
- Overview Of Some L.A. Takes On Trump’s Infrastructure Proposal (The Source)
- Cartoon: Why Gripe About Roadside Fatalities? (Onion)
