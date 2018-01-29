Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Opinion: If Metro Wants Ridership, Make Transit Free
  • Teen Dragged From Subway Files Suit Against LAPD (Facebook)
  • Carnage: Boy, Walking With Father, Dies From Pacoima Car “Accident” (LAT)
  • DTLA Vacancy Rate A Lesson For Region (Urbanize)
  • LACMA Satellite Approved For South L.A. Wetlands Site (Curbed)
  • The Busy Future Of 7th/Metro Station (Red Line Reader)
  • New 3-Story Housing Rising Across From Gold Line Soto Station (Urbanize)
  • ELACC Finishing Up Affordable Apartments At Soto Station (Urbanize)
  • Large Mixed-Use Project Planned For Sunset/Western (Urbanize)
  • Claremont Is Striping Green Bike Lanes (Bike La Verne)
  • Santa Monica Is Wrestling With Burgeoning Street Vending (LAT)

