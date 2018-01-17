SGV Connect 14: Metro’s Parking Policies and Future Gold Line Stations

In just about two hours, the Metro Board of Directors Parking Committee will meet to discuss a major update to the agency’s parking policies. This policy, if passed in committee and the full Board of Directors next Thursday, would dictate how parking, both car and bicycle, would be allocated at future Gold Line Foothill Stations.

Today, we talk with Wes Reutimann about the need to increase bike parking at the future stations and some of the politics around parking policy. At most of the Foothill stations that opened in 2016, bike parking remains oversubscribed, leading Bike SGV and others to call for more parking at future stations.

The meeting begins today at 2 p.m. in Metro HQ in Downtown Los Angeles. We’ll post an update after the meeting’s over and details on next week’s meeting.

