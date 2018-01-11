Today’s Headlines
- Update On Purple Line Construction (The Source)
- A Builder’s Recommendation’s For Solving CA Housing Crisis (Urbanize)
- CEQA Hampers Development, Affordable Housing (Daily News)
- Long Beach Hosting Meetings On Bus Service Re-Organization (The Source)
- Mixed-Use Housing Slated Across From Mariachi Plaza (Urbanize)
- Gas Prices Will Go Up In 2018 (Pasadena Star News)
- Immigration Agents Raid L.A. Area 7-11 Stores (Daily News)
