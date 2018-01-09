Today’s Headlines

  • Blue Line Experiencing Weather-Related Slowdown Today (The Source, Daily News)
    …Mudslides, Rain Closing Roads and Freeways (Daily News, LAT)
  • Bike the Vote‘s Guide To 2018 Culver City Elections
  • L.A. Should Dismantle Its Freeways (Curbed)
  • Santa Monica Considering Freeway Cap (Curbed)
  • Downey Planning Struggles To Preserve Character and Development Rights (Downey Patriot)
  • Apps Probably Won’t Solve Car Traffic Congestion (KPCC)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Woman Crossing Downey Streets (Downey Patriot)
  • OC To Start Clearing Large Santa Ana River Encampment (KPCC)

  • Jason

    Regarding the freeway capping, I guess a park would be better than what it is now, but besides the fact that Tongva Park is right there, I think it goes to show that the people running Santa Monica don’t completely get what makes for a desirable pedestrian experience. The walk along Main Street, especially at night, between the Promenade and Pico is still going to suck and split the city if it’s just a park. They should really put looking at putting buildings there, at bare minimum retail.

    You can put buildings on top of freeway caps, in DC there’s a project to put towers on top of a highway cap, so if you can put towers on such a cap then you can certainly put the kinds of buildings that Santa Monica would approve on such a cap.